Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

