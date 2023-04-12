Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NIQ stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,116 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

