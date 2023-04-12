NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. NULS has a market capitalization of $27.13 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 122,871,396 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

