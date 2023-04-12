NSUR COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $24,500.36 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 1% lower against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $24,500.36 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

