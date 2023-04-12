Nova R Wealth Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,997,000 after purchasing an additional 632,161 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 199,594 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of 15.80. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.33 and a 12-month high of 19.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

