Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 905 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.2% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

