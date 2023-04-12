Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 70 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,924,000 after buying an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 487,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,877,000 after buying an additional 51,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $871.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $833.60 and a 200-day moving average of $813.78. The company has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $878.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

