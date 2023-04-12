Norwood Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Norwood Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWFL opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a market cap of $229.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwood Financial news, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $77,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

(Get Rating)

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.