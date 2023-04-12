New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) vs. Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Financial Survey

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) and Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Principal Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Mountain Finance and Principal Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Principal Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Principal Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. New Mountain Finance pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Principal Financial Group pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Principal Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Principal Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $89.09 million 13.46 $72.67 million $0.72 16.50 Principal Financial Group $17.49 billion 1.05 $4.58 billion $18.83 4.01

Principal Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance. Principal Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and Principal Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance N/A N/A N/A Principal Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Principal Financial Group beats New Mountain Finance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 & completed its initial public offering (“”IPO””) on May 19, 2011 and headquartered in New York, NY.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc. engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S. Insurance Solutions, and Corporate. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement and related financial products and services primarily to businesses, their employees, and other individuals. The Principal Global Investors segment is involved in asset management services to asset accumulation business, insurance operations, corporate segment and third-party clients, and also refers to the mutual fund business. The Principal International segment offers pension accumulation products and services, mutual funds, asset management, income annuities and life insurance accumulation products. The U.S. Insurance Solutions segment includes the specialty benefits insurance division and consists of group dental and vision insurance, individual and group disability insurance, group life insurance and non-medical fee-for-service claims administration, and

