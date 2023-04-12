Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 15,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

About Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

