NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.23 or 0.00007472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and $238.59 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,626,613 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 883,626,613 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.99120524 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $93,812,687.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

