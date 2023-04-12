NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Trading Up 0.6%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,436 ($17.78) and last traded at GBX 1,428 ($17.68). Approximately 17,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 44,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,420 ($17.59).

NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,011.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,568.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,587.19.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11,126.76%.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

