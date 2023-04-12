Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.9% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,774. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

