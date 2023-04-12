Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 623 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.89. 866,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,876. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.