Naviter Wealth LLC Has $982,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $368.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $384.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $334.40 and its 200 day moving average is $346.30. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

