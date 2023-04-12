Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 7,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 15,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

