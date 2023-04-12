MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. MYR Group makes up about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MYR Group by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maurice E. Moore sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $1,073,366.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,860.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

MYRG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. 22,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,662. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $130.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

