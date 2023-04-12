M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $118.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $153.79. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in M&T Bank by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

