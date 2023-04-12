Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Trading Up 4.1%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.85. Approximately 96,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 169,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Movado Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Movado Group Increases Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.28%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Movado Group during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

