Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $286.54

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.54 and last traded at $286.23, with a volume of 116241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Edward Jones cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 162.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,701,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

