Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 250 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises 2.6% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CF opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.