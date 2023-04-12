Money Design Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWX. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BWX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 120,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,674. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.