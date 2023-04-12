Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 0.5%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 1,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Modular Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Get Modular Medical alerts:

Modular Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

