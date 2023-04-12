Mizuho Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $72.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 975.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.