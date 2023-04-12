Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Trading Up 4.6%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 408,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,250,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.