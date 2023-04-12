Metawar Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.05 Million (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 42.9% against the dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $42.05 million and approximately $2.54 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metawar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.000227 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metawar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metawar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.