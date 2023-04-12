Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

