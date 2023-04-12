Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 479,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 431,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

PMO stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

