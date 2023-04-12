Melfa Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund accounts for 1.2% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 76,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000.

Shares of MUI opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

