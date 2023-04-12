Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,506 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 61.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period.

NYSE:PMX opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

