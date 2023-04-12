Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

