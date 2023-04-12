Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.39

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 1908873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Match Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,129,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

