Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9,415 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,935,000 after buying an additional 58,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 974,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 649,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

