Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIS traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.36. 26,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.71. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

