Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.29. 3,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,552. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $192.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

