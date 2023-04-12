MagnetGold (MTG) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $94.60 million and approximately $41,981.54 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

According to CryptoCompare, "MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20)."

