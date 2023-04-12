LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $98.00 at Barclays

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.37.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

