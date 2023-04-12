LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Shares Down 6.9%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 393,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 361,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at LoopUp Group

In other LoopUp Group news, insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,687.32 ($9,519.90). Corporate insiders own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

