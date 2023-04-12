LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.
LPSN stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
