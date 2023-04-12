Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $163.58 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 780,671,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 780,601,668.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00415647 USD and is up 5.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
