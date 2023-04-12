Life Science REIT plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:LABS)

Life Science REIT plc (LON:LABS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Life Science REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LABS opened at GBX 61.57 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £215.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -767.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.21. Life Science REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 58 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 103.20 ($1.28).

Get Life Science REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Life Science REIT in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life Science REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Science REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.