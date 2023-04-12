Libra Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Libra Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 31,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,978. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.59.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

