Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.30.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
