Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

