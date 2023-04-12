Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LXRX opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 73,341.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

