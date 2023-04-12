Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $11.50

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

LMND stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.50. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $32.97.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at $11,925,000. Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $8,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lemonade by 128.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

