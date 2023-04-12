Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $507.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.73. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

