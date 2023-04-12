Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives $283.50 Average PT from Analysts

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.50.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

LH stock opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.83. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $280.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

