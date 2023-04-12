Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

KOSS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

Koss Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.