Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
KOSS stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 35.03%.
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
