Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 31,808 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,808 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HST opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

