Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 439,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,740,000 after buying an additional 172,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.16.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total transaction of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.42.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

